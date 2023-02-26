Buffalo police are asking the public to help them locate a missing teen, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reports.
Jayveionn Weatherspoon, 15, was last seen on Poplar Avenue in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood. He is described as about 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
