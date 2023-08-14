Seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries suffered when part of a crowd stampeded during a concert Sunday night at Buffalo's Outer Harbor, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia reported at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Five were treated at Erie County Medical Center and two were taken to Sisters Hospital, Gramaglia said. The most serious injury was a woman who suffered a broken arm, he noted. The others sustained bumps, bruises and abrasions, he said.

Gramaglia said the cause of the stampede had not been determined. He said it may have been sparked by a fight between two people near the stage or by the sound of what people thought was gunfire.

"There was no evidence of shots fired," the commissioner noted.

The injuries occurred, he said, when a group of concertgoers rushed in the same direction and fell, some of them after encountering a barricade made of bicycle racks near the stage.

The concert, the 2023 Drumworks Music Fest, which Gramaglia said was attended by 4,500 to 5,000 people, resumed after a delay of about 10 minutes and ended before midnight.