Buffalo motorcyclist, 45, killed in early morning crash on I-190

A 45-year-old motorcyclist from Buffalo was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on an I-190 off-ramp downtown, New York State Police said.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the Elm Street off-ramp, troopers said in a news release.

The motorcyclist, identified as Shawn M. Ricks, was heading north on the highway and attempted to exit at the Elm Street ramp.

The preliminary investigation revealed Ricks "failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway," and hit a concrete barrier, which ejected him from the bike, police said.

Ricks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.