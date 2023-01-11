Buffalo man sentenced to prison for fatal hit-and-run in city's Lovejoy neighborhood

A Buffalo man who appeared in State Supreme Court on Wednesday received a determinate sentence of 2⅓ to 7 years in prison for his part in a fatal hit-and-run incident in the city's Lovejoy neighborhood, according to Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Phillip L. Jackson Jr. was driving in the 200 block of Ludington Street on Nov. 17, 2021, when he struck 43-year-old Edwin Wesolowski III of Cheektowaga, a pedestrian, who died at the scene from injuries he suffered. Jackson drove away without reporting the incident to police.

Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death and one count of criminally negligent homicide on Oct. 26, 2022.

As part of his sentence by Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek, Jackson's driver's license was revoked.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit for its work in the investigation of the case, which was prosecuted by Chief Paul J. Glascott of the Vehicular Crimes Unit of the District Attorney's Office.