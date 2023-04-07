A Buffalo man was arrested Wednesday on two felony charges after police responded to a call late Tuesday about shots fired on the 500 block of Hertel Avenue, a report from the Buffalo Police Department said.

Justin Graham, 31, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm, police said Friday.

Officers found shell casings when they responded to the North Buffalo call at 10 p.m. Tuesday, and Buffalo police about 90 minutes later received a call from Graham, who said he fired the bullets, the report continued.

Police then arrested Graham at his North Tonawanda apartment on 6th Street and were permitted to search the residence, in which they said they found an AR-15 loaded with four rounds and an additional 191 rounds nearby.