Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after teen dies in Batavia motorcycle crash

A Buffalo man accused of recklessly causing the death of a 17-year-old girl in a motorcycle crash Friday has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to Batavia police.

Police said 27-year-old Christopher Scinta twice attempted to flee after officers arrived at the crash scene at the roundabout on the Oak Street extension and found 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel, Scinta's passenger, injured on the ground.

Police said Scinta attempted to interfere with medics treating Rubel and was taken into custody. Scinta allegedly attempted to escape again by jumping from a window at Batavia Police Headquarters, but was quickly apprehended.

Rubel was pronounced dead at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

Police said Scinta was operating the motorcycle in a reckless manner and at a high rate of speed on Pearl Street with Rubel as his passenger when he struck the curb near the roundabout and lost control.

Scinta was also charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, fourth-degree criminal mischief, leaving scene of an injury accident resulting in death, reckless driving, driving at an imprudent speed, and other vehicle and traffic charges, police said.

He was arraigned in Batavia City Court before City Court Judge Thomas Burns and remanded to the Genesee County Jail on $25,000 cash bail.

Scinta is scheduled to reappear in Batavia City Court on Thursday, Nov. 10.