The recent epidemic of vehicle thefts in Western New York and elsewhere is not limited to cars. Even street sweepers are not immune.

A 22-year-old man is accused of swiping a street sweeper and taking it for a 5-mile joyride from Amherst to Buffalo.

Derjuan C. Baldwin of Buffalo faces a sweeping set of charges stemming from this incident in May and another one in Lackawanna last November, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Baldwin failed to show up last week for a court hearing, authorities say.

Baldwin already had a warrant out for his arrest after prosecutors say he was speeding and driving on a suspended license when he led Lackawanna police on a chase they called off for safety reasons.

Six months later, Amherst police say Baldwin stole an unattended street sweeper in the town and drove it into Buffalo before crashing it into a Buffalo police cruiser. He's also accused of resisting town officers as they tried to book him at Amherst police headquarters.

His attorney in the Amherst matter, Stephen Hughes, did not respond to a message seeking comment Sunday.

The police blotter in last week's Amherst Bee included a synopsis of what happened in the May 26 incident, but spokespeople for Amherst police and the District Attorney's Office filled in further details.

Amherst Police Capt. Christopher Meyer said a private contractor was operating a street sweeper in the University Plaza parking lot, at Main Street and Kenmore Avenue, that evening.

The operator stopped the vehicle but left it running as he got out to pick up something from the ground. That's when, police reported, a man hopped into the unoccupied sweeper and pulled away.

The operator reported the theft at about 9:30 p.m., and Amherst police were able to track the progress of the vehicle, a Ford F450 sweeper worth about $120,000, using GPS.

Amherst officers alerted Buffalo police after the stolen sweeper made its way into the city. The sweeper eventually ran into a Buffalo police vehicle on Delaware Avenue, between Summer and Bryant streets, when officers took Baldwin into custody.

Baldwin was charged with grand larceny, a felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. When he was being booked, shortly before 1 a.m. May 27, prosecutors say he refused to follow officers' directions causing him to also face a charge of misdemeanor obstruction of governmental administration.

Baldwin was arraigned in Amherst Town Court on May 27 and handed over to Lackawanna police later that morning.

The Lackawanna charges date to Nov. 11, when city police pulled over a vehicle for speeding at 1:30 a.m. on South Park Avenue near Veterans Stadium, said Kait Munro, a spokeswoman for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

They learned when Baldwin gave his name to officers that he was driving with a suspended license, prosecutors say. Baldwin is accused of speeding away from the traffic stop and briefly leading Lackawanna officers on a chase before they broke it off.

Baldwin is charged with unlawfully fleeing the police, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle – all misdemeanors – as well as numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

He also is charged with obstruction of governmental administration in Lackawanna because, authorities say, when city police were trying to put Baldwin in a holding cell at Lackawanna Police Headquarters, he became combative and resisted their orders to comply.

Baldwin was released under supervision following his May 28 arraignment in Lackawanna City Court and is set to return July 5.

He was supposed to be back in Amherst Town Court last week for a felony hearing, but he skipped it. The court issued a criminal summons ordering Baldwin to return July 20.