A Buffalo firefighter was "unaccounted for" after a four-alarm blaze downtown on Wednesday morning, according to a city spokesman.

The fire was reported at 10:08 a.m. on the 700 block of Main Street, between Tupper and Goodell streets.

Destroyed in the blaze was DC Theatricks, a costume shop.

Hayden Lucas, who lives on Delaware Avenue in the vicinity of the fire, said she ran to the scene after smelling smoke and hearing sirens.

"There was a big explosion," Lucas said. "The windows blew out."

She and a friend who ran to the scene then had to run away from it.

"We were getting hit with debris," Lucas said.

She said when she initially smelled smoke, she thought it might be coming from inside her apartment.

When she got to the fire scene, she said the blaze "wasn't too bad" at first.

It appeared as though the fire started near the top of the building, but then it spread, she said.

Debris was strewn around the area surrounding the burning building.

This is a massive fire. Looks like the building is completely gutted. Flames still shooting out the top as firefighter get water on it from multiple angles. Big chunks of ashes flying in the air. pic.twitter.com/zhoCkum1pr — Maki Becker (@makibecker) March 1, 2023

Buffalo police are diverting traffic around the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.