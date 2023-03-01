At a somber afternoon news conference Wednesday, Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo delivered the news that many feared to learn and no one wanted to hear.

"Today one of our firefighters made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

A 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter died while fighting a four-alarm blaze on Main Street downtown that may have been sparked by work being done on the structure with blowtorches and appeared to cause a phenomenon known as a backdraft.

The firefighter's identity was not released.

Videos of the fireball that occurred from the apparent backdraft have circulated in social media. The firefighter who died was caught in a partial building collapse and trapped about 30 to 40 feet inside, Renaldo said. The rest of the firefighters had to evacuate the building.

A backdraft occurs when a fire smolders inside a space for a long time and sucks up all the oxygen. It can almost put out the fire. But when air is quickly introduced to that space, such as when a door or window is opened, it can fuel a blast of fire.

The Main Street building where the fire occurred was "very unstable" throughout the day, which hindered efforts to recover the firefighter, Renaldo said. Mayor Byron Brown later announced that an emergency demolition of what is left of the building has been ordered and could start as soon as Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported at 10:08 a.m. at 745 Main, between Tupper and Goodell streets, just north of the Theatre District.

Destroyed in the blaze was DC Theatricks, a costume shop, which listed its address as 747 Main.

Dozens of firefighters and law enforcement personnel gathered near the scene in the hours after the blaze. Buffalo Diocese Bishop Michael W. Fisher arrived at the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

About 1:45 p.m., many of those gathered saluted as a group, as shown in a video posted on Facebook by Buffalo Fire Department-Helmets & Hose Wagons, an account affiliated with Local 282, Buffalo Professional Firefighters.

In a solemn moment, an ambulance left the scene and headed up Main Street, with two Buffalo police vehicles leading the way. A group of firefighters positioned at Main and Goodell saluted as they passed.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office's Air One helicopter was overhead and a church bell tolled.

"This is a difficult day in the City of Buffalo, and certainly we are asking for prayers," Brown said at a news conference about 20 minutes earlier.

The building is owned by Chris Jacobs, the former state senator and congressman.

"The loss of this firefighter, that is the tragedy here. I just feel terribly,” said Jacobs, who was not in town. “I’m so incredibly saddened by the loss of this great firefighter, and my condolences to his family.”

Jacobs, who owns five other properties on the block heading south to Tupper Street, said he had been seeking to acquire the building for over 15 years before finally succeeding. He has renovated the other buildings, and had been planning the same type of historic preservation project for this one, with new apartments upstairs.

Now, Jacobs said, the entire building – including a vacant open-span structure in back that was used for storage – will have to be demolished.

“The roof collapsed at some point during the fire, so it seems like that is going to be a complete loss,” he said.

He said he had been trying to stabilize the structure before starting the renovations, so “there was a small amount of work going on, not a lot,” but he would “have to look at what happened.”

The fire, which appeared to start on the north side of the building, may have been smoldering inside the building for some time before the fire department received the 911 call. The distress call from firefighters followed the partial interior collapse, the commissioner said.

"The hardest thing, actually, was to keep our firefighters from re-entering the building to help our fallen firefighter," Renaldo said. "That was the most difficult thing."

Authorities said the firefighter who died is from Engine 2, stationed at Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street.

Hayden Lucas, who lives on Delaware Avenue in the vicinity of the fire, said she ran to the scene after smelling smoke and hearing sirens.

"There was a big explosion," Lucas said. "The windows blew out."

She and a friend who ran to the scene then had to run away from it.

"We were getting hit with debris," Lucas said.

She said when she initially smelled smoke, she thought it might be coming from inside her apartment.

When she got to the fire scene, she said the blaze "wasn't too bad" at first.

It appeared as though the fire started near the top of the building, but then it spread, she said.

Debris was strewn around the area surrounding the burning building.

This is a massive fire. Looks like the building is completely gutted. Flames still shooting out the top as firefighter get water on it from multiple angles. Big chunks of ashes flying in the air. pic.twitter.com/zhoCkum1pr — Maki Becker (@makibecker) March 1, 2023

The last time a Buffalo firefighter was killed battling a fire was in August 2009, when Firefighter Jonathan S. Croom and Lt. Charles W. "Skip" McCarthy perished in a blaze on Genesee Street.

News Staff Reporter Jonathan D. Epstein contributed to this article.