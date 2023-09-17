A Buffalo firefighter was injured after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Buffalo home on the Lower West Side on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a house at 77 Maryland St., just after 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside in the rear of the occupied building, said city spokesman Michael DeGeorge in a statement.

Damage was reported at $160,000 to the house. The neighboring property at 79 Maryland St., also suffered exposure-related fire damage estimated at $70,000, DeGeorge said.

One firefighter was taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. DeGeorge said it appears the firefighter suffered a hand injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.