Buffalo firefighters responded to the fire department's repair shop late Wednesday afternoon for a blaze that caused an estimated $750,000 in damage, according to a city spokesperson.
The fire at 39 Seventh St. was reported a short time after 5:30 p.m.
A fire engine sustained "extensive" damage in the blaze, which also damaged the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No further details were released.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today