Officials from both the Buffalo Fire Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing to sift through the remnants of last Wednesday's fatal fire at 745 Main St., Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said Tuesday.

"It is a slow, methodical, painstaking process," Renaldo said of the investigation.

Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno died in the fire.

ATF Branch Chief Walter Shaw said the investigation is more than half over and that more than 100 interviews have been conducted in the search for a cause of the fire.

"We're continuing to do neighborhood canvasses to collect any video that may show events leading up to fire and after the fire so that we can create an accurate timeline of the fire event," Shaw said.

He anticipated that the investigation should be completed by next week.

As part of the investigation, Renaldo said investigators are working to eliminate several possible causes of the fire.

"Right now, we have not determined the cause or the origin. So the investigation is continuing," he said.

In the meantime, road closures that began last week remain in effect in and around the site of the fire.

Main and Washington streets between Tupper and Goodell streets remain closed until further notice, according to city officials.