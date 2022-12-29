 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo drops driving ban in favor of advisory; all major routes reopen

  • Updated
Blizzard 2022

An abandoned car along Main Street in Buffalo. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
 (Updated 6:50 a.m. Thursday)

The City of Buffalo dropped a driving ban early Thursday in favor of a travel advisory as crews continued to clean up city streets after the blizzard that has left more than 37 dead in Erie County.

The Kensington Expressway (Route 33) and the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) and the Erie County portion of the Niagara Thruway (I-190) reopened at the same time, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The mainline Thruway (I-90) reopened late Tuesday.

Buffalo was the last municipality to lift its travel ban. All of Erie County remained under a travel advisory and a state of emergency early Thursday.

The I-290 and the Niagara County portion of the I-190 reopened about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to NITTEC.

Route 219 and Route 400 are open again, as is Route 93 from Route 5 to Tonawanda Creek Road in Newstead.

The I-990 between Millersport Highway and I-290 also has reopened.

Travel bans were lifted early Sunday in Genesee and Niagara counties.

Even though many areas in Erie County are no longer under the ban, officials urged caution from motorists. 

The Town of Tonawanda, for instance, on Monday advised anyone who "has to go out" to "exercise caution on the roads, especially as they approach and go through intersections."

A full status list of area highways can be viewed on the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition's website.

Strong winds and blowing snow create a massive winter storm in many states across the U.S. States that have been impacted are Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming and more.

News staff reporter Barb O'Brien contributed to this report.

