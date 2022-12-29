(Updated 6:50 a.m. Thursday)
The City of Buffalo dropped a driving ban early Thursday in favor of a travel advisory as crews continued to clean up city streets after the blizzard that has left more than 37 dead in Erie County.
The Kensington Expressway (Route 33) and the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) and the Erie County portion of the Niagara Thruway (I-190) reopened at the same time, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
The mainline Thruway (I-90) reopened late Tuesday.
Buffalo was the last municipality to lift its travel ban. All of Erie County remained under a travel advisory and a state of emergency early Thursday.
The I-290 and the Niagara County portion of the I-190 reopened about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to NITTEC.
People are also reading…
- Buffalo family shelters stranger's body at their home for a day after she dies in blizzard
- Stranded motorists have blizzard slumber party at Target on Walden Avenue
- 17 dead, desperation grows on Buffalo blizzard Day 3: 'Not the Christmas that we wanted'
- 28 people confirmed dead in Buffalo Niagara blizzard; city deaths rise to 20
- Buffalo drops driving ban in favor of advisory; all major routes reopen
- Poloncarz calls Buffalo blizzard response 'embarrassing'; Brown suggests county exec struggling under the pressure
- Storm turns 'wickedly bad': 47,000 without power in Buffalo Niagara; winds as high as 79 mph
- With no electricity to power a ventilator, a desperate mother fights to keep her baby alive
- 'A ton of people stuck': Motorists stranded in blizzard all over Erie County
- 'She was just the sweetest person': Monique Alexander, 52, died in storm on Christmas Eve
- Zero visibility, whiteouts strand drivers as storm wallops Western New York
- After a long night of rescues, Erie County deputies reach child trapped in a car
- Nightmare before Christmas in Town of Tonawanda
- In the middle of a blizzard, with help from one dad-to-be, two doulas and Facebook, a child is born
- Buffalo airport remains closed through Wednesday morning
Route 219 and Route 400 are open again, as is Route 93 from Route 5 to Tonawanda Creek Road in Newstead.
The I-990 between Millersport Highway and I-290 also has reopened.
Travel bans were lifted early Sunday in Genesee and Niagara counties.
Even though many areas in Erie County are no longer under the ban, officials urged caution from motorists.
The Town of Tonawanda, for instance, on Monday advised anyone who "has to go out" to "exercise caution on the roads, especially as they approach and go through intersections."
A full status list of area highways can be viewed on the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition's website.
News staff reporter Barb O'Brien contributed to this report.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/public safety team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
Rochester native and St. Bonaventure alum.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jon Harris
Reporter
I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Charlie Specht
News Staff Reporter
Charlie Specht is a member of the Watchdog Team. A Buffalo native, he has won state, regional and national awards for investigative reporting.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.