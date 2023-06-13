Buffalo City Hall was evacuated at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after an alarm went off inside the building.
Light white smoke was visible from one of the upper decks shortly before 2 p.m.
About a dozen fire trucks were at the scene.
Buffalo fire officials said an elevator motor overheated and that the situation was under control.
Workers and visitors were being allowed back into City Hall at about 2:12 p.m.
The Art Deco building was completed in 1931 and is 32-stories tall. According to the Buffalo City website it has 12 elevators.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Deidre Williams
I am the Buffalo City Hall reporter for The Buffalo News. I've been a staff reporter at The News since in 1999.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
