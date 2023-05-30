The initial findings of the investigation into the crash of a "hand-built, experimental aircraft" in Orleans County on Sunday revealed the wings of the craft detached from the fuselage, the Orleans County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash killed the pilot and a passenger, identified as Earl J. Luce Jr., 70, of Brockport, and Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, the sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday.

Luce and Wortman were pronounced dead at the scene by the Orleans County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened at 5:42 p.m. Sunday in Yates in the vicinity of 2112 Yates-Carlton Townline Road, near the intersection of Platten Road, the sheriff's office said.

The wings of the aircraft fell to the ground in an orchard, while the fuselage continued west about 1,000 to 1,500 yards before it crashed in a pasture behind a home, the sheriff's office said.

Representatives of the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating at the site on Tuesday.