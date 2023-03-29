A release of chemical fumes in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday is posing no immediate danger to the public, Buffalo city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the fumes vented from a steel tank containing more than 3,000 gallons of nitric acid at the Chemical Distributors Inc. plant at 80 Metcalfe St., between Clinton and William streets.

Buffalo firefighters and other emergency responders went to the plant after callers reported seeing yellow smoke in the area. The State Department of Environment Conservation also responded.

Hazmat crews said shortly after 5 p.m. that the problem appeared to be under control. Residents were advised to avoid the area, since exposure to nitric acid can cause irritation to eyes and skin.