The 5-year-old boy who survived a 90-foot fall into the Niagara Gorge at Niagara Falls State Park after his mother jumped from above on Monday is in critical condition following surgery at Oishei Children's Hospital, state Park Police said Tuesday afternoon.

Park Police said in a statement that they are not releasing the names of the boy and his mother, who was killed in the fall, because of the boy's age and the ongoing investigation.

They did reveal that the family involved is not from the immediate Buffalo Niagara area.

State Park Police previously said the incident began when the woman, her son and her husband went to the park Monday afternoon. Police have said they don't yet know what prompted the woman to jump into the gorge with her son from the park's upper level.

They fell about 90 feet, not quite to the bottom of the gorge, and landed near the entrance to the Cave of the Winds.

Niagara Falls firefighters and Park Police officers walked across more than 300 feet of icy terrain on the bottom of the gorge to reach and begin treating the victims, police said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., rescuers placed the boy on a stretcher and brought him up the Cave of the Winds elevator to a waiting Mercy Flight helicopter, which took him to Oishei.

The State Police aviation unit recovered the woman's body. Niagara County Crisis Services is assisting the family, Park Police said.

Anyone contemplating self-harm can call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.