Body recovered from Niagara River

A body was a recovered from the Niagara River Saturday morning near the foot of Austin Street, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.
Authorities got a call just before 8 a.m. after a fisherman spotted the body floating in the water near the foot of Hertel Avenue.
The Buffalo Fire Department Water Rescue Team retrieved the body and brought it to the shore of Austin Street.
The victim was described as a man in his 30s.
Erie County medical examiners are scheduled to conduct an autopsy.