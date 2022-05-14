Body recovered from Niagara River

A body was a recovered from the Niagara River Saturday morning near the foot of Austin Street, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

Authorities got a call just before 8 a.m. after a fisherman spotted the body floating in the water near the foot of Hertel Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Fire Department Water Rescue Team retrieved the body and brought it to the shore of Austin Street.

The victim was described as a man in his 30s.

Erie County medical examiners are scheduled to conduct an autopsy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.