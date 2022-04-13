 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body of unidentified man recovered from Lower Niagara River

The body of an unidentified man was recovered Wednesday afternoon from the Lower Niagara River in the Town of Porter after it was discovered by a boater, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard retrieved the body after a call was received by Niagara County Dispatch at 12:37 p.m., according to report, and it was brought to the Coast Guard Station in Fort Niagara State Park.

The Sheriff’s Office said the age and the race of the victim has not yet been determined and that he apparently had been in the water for a long time. Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Investigator Edward Finley at 716-438-3336.

