Cheektowaga police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of an older Black man was removed early Tuesday from Scajaquada Creek at the end of Markus Drive in the town.

Police on Tuesday did not yet have an identification for the deceased individual, nor a cause of death.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Cheektowaga Police Department Detective Bureau at 716-686-3505. They can also send an anonymous text to TIP 411 or 847-411 and begin the message with CPDNY.