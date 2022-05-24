 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body of canoer recovered near Jamestown

The body of a canoer was recovered Monday from Conewango Creek near Jamestown, State Police in Jamestown reported.

Michael T. Leary, 46, of Pine Plains, about 60 miles south of Albany, had been unaccounted for since his canoe overturned about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the report.

Troopers said Leary, who was canoeing with a group of people, was not wearing a life jacket when the incident happened. His body was taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office in Buffalo.

Assisting the State Police Underwater Recovery Unit in the search were the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team and local fire agencies.

