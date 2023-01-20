Body found near Lake Erie in Dunkirk is identified as Ohio man

A body found Thursday near Lake Erie in the Town of Dunkirk has been identified as a man from Ohio, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Thirty-year-old Evan Zeller was reported missing in November after he went kayaking on Lake Erie in the vicinity of Sheffield Lake, Ohio.

Coordination between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office led to the identification of Zeller. An autopsy will be completed, according to the Sheriff's Office.