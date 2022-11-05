Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek in South Buffalo

Erie County medical examiners are determining the cause of death of a person whose body was discovered floating Saturday morning in Cazenovia Creek, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, officers responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. to an area in South Buffalo between Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive and assisted in removing the body from the water.

Information about the gender and approximate age of the person or other details were not immediately provided.