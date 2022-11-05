 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek in South Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County medical examiners are determining the cause of death of a person whose body was discovered floating Saturday morning in Cazenovia Creek, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, officers responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. to an area in South Buffalo between Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive and assisted in removing the body from the water.

Information about the gender and approximate age of the person or other details were not immediately provided.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

13 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News