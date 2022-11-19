Blaze in Broadway-Bailey neighborhood causes $200,000 damage

A two-alarm fire Saturday morning caused an estimated $200,000 damage to a home at 22 Wick St., near Broadway and Bailey Avenue, City of Buffalo spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The blaze also caused $3,000 damage to a residence next door at 24 Wick, DeGeorge said. The Red Cross is providing assistance to three adults displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

According to the report, firefighters responded to the scene just after 6:35 a.m. Fire officials said the blaze started on the first floor of the two-story structure. The cause is under investigation.