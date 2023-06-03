An East Amherst home was gutted – sustaining a total of $800,000 in damages – in a blaze that broke out just before 3:30 p.m. Friday and sent heavy black smoke into the air near Autumn Meadows Lane and New Road, according to Amherst police.

Amherst police did not mention any injuries in a news release issued late Friday night about the fire at 38 Autumn Meadows Lane.

The fire's cause is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Amherst police at 716-689-1311.

Amherst police and Swormville Fire Co. responded to the scene, with assistance from several other fire departments, including: East Amherst; Getzville; North Amherst; Main-Transit; Clarence; Clarence Center; Rapids; South Lockport and Wendelville.

Fire inspectors and investigators on scene estimated $600,000 in damages to the structure and another $200,000 to the home's contents.