A bicyclist was seriously injured shortly before noon Friday after being struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Hopkins Road in Amherst, according to the Amherst Police Department.

The injured person was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. The vehicle, a 2021 Buick Encore, was being operated by an Allegany County woman, police said.

Crews from both Getzville Fire Company and Twin City Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Accident investigators are canvassing residences and businesses in the area for video and witnesses who, along with motorists, may have security or dash-camera footage of the incident. They are being asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.