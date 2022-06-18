 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bicyclist killed, two others injured after car strikes them near casino in Buffalo

  • Updated
A bicyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured when a driver of a car crashed into them as they were biking on South Park Avenue near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Friday night, police said.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said the driver of a Chrysler sedan was westbound on South Park when it hit a woman as she was riding her bike by the casino. The Chrysler kept going and hit two more women who were riding their bicycles near South Park and Columbia Street. The car then hit a vehicle parked near South Park and Mississippi Street and that vehicle in turn struck another parked vehicle.

The Chrysler finally stopped near the final crash.

The first bicyclist who was hit was taken to Buffalo General Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. She was identified as a 29-year-old Buffalo woman.

The two other bicyclists, a 27-year-old woman from Getzville and a 32-year-old woman, were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. They were listed in serious condition, police said Saturday.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the driver of the Chrysler, a 33-year-old woman, suffered a medical emergency before the crashes.

Police have not filed any charges.

