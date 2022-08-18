Bicyclist killed in collision with dump truck in Wheatfield

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a dump truck on Thursday in Wheatfield, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

The Sheriff's Office said the bicyclist entered the roadway before being struck by the truck in front of 6721 Shawnee Road. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

The crash is being investigated by the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit, and the names of the bicyclist and driver have not been released pending notification of the cyclist's family.

Thursday's crash marked the third fatal incident in Erie and Niagara counties this summer involving a bicyclist and the driver of a motor vehicle. Buffalo musician Sara Rogers, 29, was killed in June on South Park Avenue, while Theodore Dionne, a 27-year-old from West Seneca, was killed three weeks later at Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue.