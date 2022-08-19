Bicyclist, dump truck driver identified in Thursday's fatal crash in Wheatfield

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Friday has identified the bicyclist and dump truck driver involved in a fatal crash Thursday morning in Wheatfield.

David Meisenburg from Wheatfield rode his bicycle onto Shawnee Road, where he was struck and killed by a dump truck driven by Connor McGinnis from the City of North Tonawanda, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday's report from the Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in front of 6721 Shawnee Road. Friday's update said the accident's cause is still under investigation by the sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit.

The crash marked the third fatal incident in Erie and Niagara counties this summer involving a bicyclist and the driver of a motor vehicle. Buffalo musician Sara Rogers, 29, was killed in June on South Park Avenue, while Theodore Dionne, a 27-year-old from West Seneca, was killed three weeks later at Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue.