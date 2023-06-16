A 58-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Thursday night, a Buffalo police spokesman said.

The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on East Ferry Street, near Montana Avenue.

The driver of a vehicle heading west on East Ferry hit the bicyclist, who was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

The man's name was withheld by police.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police did not release any further information.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges had been filed as of early Friday afternoon.

– Aaron Besecker