A Batavia woman died when her car struck a van on Route 5 in Pembroke Thursday.

Nikki Stonebraker, 34, was eastbound on Route 5 when her 2007 Ford Freestyle crossed over the yellow line and struck a 2013 Dodge Caravan that was headed west, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Genesee County Coroner Karen Lang pronounced Stonebraker dead at the scene.

The Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the accident at 3:38 p.m.

The operator and a passenger in the van were taken to Erie County Medical Center with severe injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.