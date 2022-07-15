Batavia motorcyclist injured in collision

A Batavia man was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with a van on West Main Street Road (Route 5) in the Town of Batavia.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday the van, driven by Bruce P. Chilson, 80, of Florida, was westbound on Route 5 and making a left turn into Dave's ice Cream Shop. The motorcycle operated by Gilberto N. Natal, 34, was eastbound and struck the van on the passenger side.

Natal was ejected from the motorcycle and the force of the collision overturned the van.

Natal, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Chilson and his passenger were taken to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia with minor injuries.