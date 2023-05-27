A Batavia man suffered serious injuries Friday when his motorcycle was struck by a car on West Main Street in Batavia.

Batavia Police said Gregory Vigiano, 34, was eastbound on his motorcycle on West Main at the Tops intersection when a passenger vehicle made an illegal left turn, colliding with the motorcycle.

Vigiano was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, and was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the car, Rebecca Santiago, 32, of Stafford, was charged with making an illegal left turn and operating with a suspended driver's license, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Sam Freeman at 585-345-6350, or submit a tip at bataviapolice.org.