A Batavia man died Monday night after his motorcycle struck an SUV at the I-390 off-ramp on East River Road in the Rochester suburb of Brighton.

The Brighton Police Department identified him Tuesday as Dustin Rich, 24.

Police Chief David Catholdi said Rich was westbound on East River Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. and failed to stop at a traffic light at the off-ramp, striking the SUV as it was exiting the expressway.

According to the report, four people in the vehicle – two adults and two children, aged 6 and 7 – were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with minor injuries.

An investigation is continuing. No charges were immediately filed.