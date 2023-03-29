Authorities on Wednesday released the name of the man found dead following a fire in Wales on Saturday night.
Viestarts Racenis, 84, was found dead in his Strykersville Road home after the blaze erupted about 11:20 p.m., the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/public safety team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today