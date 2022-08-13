ATV operator seriously injured in Chautauqua County accident

An ATV operator was seriously injured Saturday in an off-road accident in the Town of Sherman, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, Eli D. Laramie, 25, of Boalsburg, Pa., was driving on private property on French Creek Road when the incident occurred around 3 p.m.

Laramie was flown by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Hamot medical center in Erie, Pa. No details on his injuries or the cause of the mishap were provided.

The Sheriff's Office said there will be no charges from the accident.