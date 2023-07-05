60-year-old Genesee County man operating an ATV on Maple Road in the Town of Alabama was killed Monday in a collision with an off-road vehicle, according to New York Police.

Troopers said Michael D. Borkholder of Oakfield was operating a 2008 Can-Am Outlander Max XT that was southbound on Maple Road just before 6:30 p.m. when he failed to stop. The vehicle struck the back of a 2021 CF Moto ZForce 950, a two-seater side-by-side off-road vehicle, that was slowing to make a turn into a driveway.

Borkholder was ejected from the ATV he was operating. He was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center with severe injuries, to which he later succumbed, troopers said.

- Harold McNeil