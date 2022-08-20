ATV accident late Saturday sends man to ECMC

A Chautauqua County man was rescued from a creek and flown to Erie County Medical Center after crashing his all-terrain vehicle on Friday.

Silver Creek resident Robert P. Beckstrom, 46, was driving along Walnut Creek in Chautauqua County around 11 p.m. Friday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office and several fire and emergency services departments responded and found Beckstrom injured but conscious.

Beckstrom was extricated from Walnut Creek and flown by a Western Pennsylvania-based STAT MedEvac helicopter to ECMC, according to the Sheriff's Office report. He was being treated in the Emergency Department Saturday morning.