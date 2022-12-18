Armed standoff in Cheektowaga ends peacefully

A standoff with an armed man in a Rossler Avenue home ended peacefully about 9 p.m. Sunday when he walked out and surrendered to officers, Cheektowaga Police reported. No one was injured.

Police were called to the Rossler Avenue address about 6:45 p.m. for a domestic incident and were told that a 32-year-old man there was experiencing a mental crisis and had weapons.

Officers who spotted him through a window said they saw him with a handgun and a long gun.

The Cheektowaga Police Crisis Support Team was called and phone contact was established with the man.

After more than two hours of conversation with the Support Team, police reported, the man surrendered. His name was withheld pending domestic and weapons charges.