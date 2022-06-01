 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arcade man killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Holland

A 62-year-old Arcade man died Tuesday night in a collision with a tractor-trailer in Holland, state police said.

The collision happened about 9 p.m. at Vermont Hill Road and Vermont Street.

The rig was traveling south on Vermont Hill and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, striking a pickup heading west on Vermont, police said.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Thomas E. Keele, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

