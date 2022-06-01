Arcade man killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Holland

A 62-year-old Arcade man died Tuesday night in a collision with a tractor-trailer in Holland, state police said.
The collision happened about 9 p.m. at Vermont Hill Road and Vermont Street.
The rig was traveling south on Vermont Hill and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, striking a pickup heading west on Vermont, police said.
The driver of the pickup, identified as Thomas E. Keele, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The operator of the tractor-trailer, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate.
