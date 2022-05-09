 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apartment building fire in Chautauqua County claims a life

A fire Monday morning in an apartment building in the Village of Frewsburg claimed the life of a resident, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The body of the victim was found inside the residence, according to the report. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Frewsburg Fire Department volunteers, along with sheriff’s deputies and Town of Carroll police officers, responded just before 7:30 a.m. to a call about the blaze at 83 W. Main St.

Investigators said the building contained five apartments, four of them occupied. The other occupants escaped safely and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office said that the cause of the fire and its origin have not yet been determined. No damage estimate was given.

