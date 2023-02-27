The towns of Amherst and Tonawanda were not at fault in the death of Jennifer L. Duffin, who was struck and fatally injured five years ago as she crossed Niagara Falls Boulevard, a Rochester-based appeals court has ruled.

The Appellate Division, Fourth Department, found Amherst and Tonawanda were not responsible for conditions in the roadway because the boulevard is a state route. The unanimous ruling, issued Feb. 10, upheld a 2021 state Supreme Court decision.

Why is Niagara Falls Boulevard so dangerous for pedestrians? Safety audit spells it out The study by Tonawanda and Amherst found there aren’t enough intersections with signals and crosswalks, the road is too dark at night and it takes too long for pedestrians to

The lawsuit accusing the towns of allowing "unreasonably dangerous" road conditions was filed in 2019 on behalf of Duffin's son and daughter.

Duffin, then 41, was killed on May 12, 2018, as she crossed between Inn Keepers Lane and Willow Ridge Drive – the sixth pedestrian to die on a 6-mile stretch of the boulevard over a half-dozen-year period.

Because the ruling was unanimous, it is unlikely the Court of Appeals will accept an appeal of the case. Claims against the driver of the vehicle, Michael O'Hare Jr., and the vehicle's registered owner, Michael O'Hare Sr., are pending. A lawsuit filed against New York state in the state Court of Claims also is active.