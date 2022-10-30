 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst Police seek help in identifying man who cannot speak

Amherst police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who was found wandering Sunday afternoon and was unable to speak.
Officers were called by a concerned citizen about 1:30 p.m. to the area of LeBrun Road and Four Seasons West and could not get the man to communicate with them.

After several attempts to get a response from the man, he was taken by Twin City ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, police reported. It was not determined whether he was experiencing a medical problem.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Amherst police at 716-689-1311.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

