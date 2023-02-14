Amherst police reported at 6:30 p.m. that the eastbound Youngmann Highway (I-290) has reopened at the Main Street exits after being closed because of a multi-vehicle crash.
Police said emergency units have cleared the highway. All eastbound lanes had been blocked for more than an hour at the peak of the evening commute.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
