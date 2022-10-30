Amherst police report man who could not speak has been identified

Amherst police report that a man who was found wandering and unable to speak Sunday afternoon has been identified.

No further information was given. Police had asked the public for assistance to determine his name.

Officers were called by a concerned citizen about 1:30 p.m. to the area of LeBrun Road and Four Seasons West and could not get the man to communicate with them.

After several attempts to get a response from the man, he was taken by Twin City ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, police reported. It was not determined whether he was experiencing a medical problem.