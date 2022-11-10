 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst police providing 100 steering wheel locks to Kia owners

Stolen Kia Steering Wheel Locks

Rachel Carter's 2020 Kia Sportage was stolen from a parking lot in the Town of Niagara on Oct. 21. A priest at Blessed Trinity found her belongings from the car – but not the car itself – behind the church on Leroy Avenue in Buffalo that night. The car was eventually found filled with trash and marked up in the Central Park area. Kia America is providing steering wheel locks to local police departments to distribute to vehicle owners as a theft deterrent.

 Photos courtesy of Rachel Carter
Amherst police have received about 100 steering wheel locks they will provide for free to town residents who own the Kia vehicle models targeted for theft in viral social media videos, the department announced Thursday.

Police said they would hand out the wheel locks provided to the department by Kia America around the clock on a first-come, first-served basis to people who show proof they live in Amherst and who bring along one of the vehicles highlighted in the TikTok challenge.

People, usually teenagers, are stealing Kias made between 2010 and 2021 and Hyundais made between 2015 and 2021 that don't have engine immobilizers. The thieves typically break a window and start the vehicle with just a screwdriver and a USB cable before posting videos showing them driving around in the stolen car.

The challenge drew national attention following an Oct. 24 crash on the Kensington Expressway involving a stolen Kia Sportage in which four teens were killed, a fifth hospitalized and the alleged 16-year-old driver was criminally charged.

Kia America had said it would issue wheel locks to vehicle owners, through police departments, to serve as a theft deterrent.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

