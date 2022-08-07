Amherst Police looking for missing 86-year-old woman

Amherst Police reported Sunday night that they are looking for an 86-year-old woman who has been missing since shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Leona Ordway was last seen in the area of Hopkins and Klein roads, police said, and may be wearing a gray floral top and pink pants.

She was described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be driving a gray four-door 2008 Chevrolet Impala with the license number GKN-4509.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.