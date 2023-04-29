A search continued on foot and with drones Sunday for a 70-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday afternoon, Amherst Police reported on Facebook.

Police said John Allen was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Brompton Road area between Main Street and Sheridan Drive.

Residents in the area were asked to check their yards and sheds and other places Allen may have stopped to rest or seek shelter. Police noted he is in need of medication.

Police described him as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. They said he walks with a shuffle.

Police said he may have been wearing a black jacket, black sweater, black pants, brown shoes, rimmed eyeglasses and a medical bracelet on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.