Amherst Police are asking for help from the public in locating John Allen, 70, who has been missing since about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police described Allen as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. They said he walks with a shuffle.

Police said Allen was last seen in the Brompton Road area and may be wearing a black jacket, black sweater, black pants, brown shoes, rimmed eyeglasses and a medical bracelet on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.