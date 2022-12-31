Amherst police and firefighters report coaxing man out of Ellicott Creek

Amherst police rescued a man who was found in Ellicott Creek Friday afternoon, police said in a statement Saturday.

Authorities received a call shortly after 4:34 p.m. to the area of 540 S. Ellicott Creek Road about a person in the water. Amherst police and Ellicott Creek Fire responded.

They found the man in the water and police and firefighters convinced the man "to grab a rope bag that was thrown to him," police said.

They helped him out of the water and treated him for exposure before taking him to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation.